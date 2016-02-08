Toggle navigation
Mix 96.1 - San Antonio's #1 Hit Music Station
Mix 96.1 - San Antonio's #1 Hit Music Station
On-Air
The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Russell Rush
EJ
Dino
DJ Sticky Boots
Full Schedule
Music
Concerts
Toyota Live Music Lounge
On the Verge
iHeartLive Series
iHeartRadio APP
Most Recently Played
On-air Schedule
Photos/News
Mix Pix
Pop Pix
Trending News
Entertainment News
More Music News
The Russell Rush Haunted Tour
Spurs
1200 WOAI Traffic
1200 WOAI Weather
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Advertise with us
iHeartMedia Jobs
San Antonio Jobs
iHeartMedia Communities
SA Traffic
SA Weather
Contests
Win tickets to see Ariana Grande at the AT&T Center!
Enter to win tickets to see Shawn Mendes at the AT&T Center!
Win a trip to Spring Break in South Padre Island from Inertia Tours!
Win the #iHeartAwards 24k VIP experience with Bruno Mars!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
15 Bands With Siblings
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Win a Spring Break trip for 4! Enter Here
Russell Rush Weekdays 2-7PM
The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Weekdays
Win Ariana Grande tix - Enter here.
What's with EJ? Check it out here.
previous
next
On-Air Now
12pm - 6pm
Best and Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows
How the 'Worst Pitch' Ever Became HBO's 'Girls'
Super Bowl Weekend: Taylor Swift Plays Houston
'SNL' and Melissa McCarthy Spoof White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
Super Bowl Weekend: Stars Hit H-Town
Taylor Swift Says Pre-Super Bowl Gig May Be Her Only Show In 2017 (VIDEOS)
Man's 140-Pound Tumor Likely Started as Ingrown Hair
'SNL's Trump: "Australia Sucks...Prepare To Go To War” (VIDEO)
Spurs beat the Nuggets
#MostRequestedLive Interview: Hey Violet's Rena Does Her Best Rick Astley
15 Facts You Didn't Know About Houston
#MostRequestedLive Interview: The Chainsmokers Talk About Being Nominated For...
x
See Full Playlist
Mix 96.1
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Mix 96.1 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.