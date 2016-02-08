Mix 96.1 - San Antonio's #1 Hit Music Station
Mix 96.1 - San Antonio's #1 Hit Music Station

On-Air Now

Best and Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows

How the 'Worst Pitch' Ever Became HBO's 'Girls'

Super Bowl Weekend: Taylor Swift Plays Houston

'SNL' and Melissa McCarthy Spoof White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Super Bowl Weekend: Stars Hit H-Town

Taylor Swift Says Pre-Super Bowl Gig May Be Her Only Show In 2017 (VIDEOS)

Man's 140-Pound Tumor Likely Started as Ingrown Hair

'SNL's Trump: "Australia Sucks...Prepare To Go To War” (VIDEO)

Spurs beat the Nuggets

#MostRequestedLive Interview: Hey Violet's Rena Does Her Best Rick Astley

15 Facts You Didn't Know About Houston

#MostRequestedLive Interview: The Chainsmokers Talk About Being Nominated For...

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel